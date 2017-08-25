Keep Your House Pest-Free With These Tips

Do you see evidence of living things within your pantry? Have you heard scratching and scurrying in your attic at night? These are all signs that you have an uninvited visitor. Listed below is some advice for getting rid of indoor pests.

Look for possible entry points around your home. Bugs and animals can be very creative when it comes to breaking into your home. If you have noticed a new problem, it is possible that they found a new way in. Take a look around the outside and interior home and seal any possibly entryways for pests.

Do not leave any food out or unsealed and make sure that you clean up any crumbs or food scraps. Bugs, especially roaches love to get into food scraps that have been left out. Put used food in a tightly sealed container or in a baggie that bugs cannot break into.

Make a routine habit of checking the surfaces and areas surrounding your doors and windows. If they are not tight enough, then moisture and rain might seep in through, getting into the frames. This kind of moist wood is adored by termites and draws them in for a meal.

Those who are contending with flying bugs must make repairs to all window screens. Not only do they keep out the flying pests, but they help to keep out small crawling insects as well. Repair any holes to prevent unwanted house guests.

Unclog any drains that may have clogging issues. Pests are attracted to that type of organic material build up. Even just a minor clog can lead to roaches and flies entering your home. Picking up some sort of liquid de-clogger or a de-clogging snake tool will do the trick.

Bedbugs are sneaky and can be hard to eliminate entirely. Prior to taking extermination efforts, be sure to seal obvious holes. Thus, you can prevent bugs from escaping after your efforts are concluded.

If you have any leaky pipes or anything that drips water, make sure that you get them repaired. Leaving water around is a good way of keeping pests in your home. They will not want to leave because you are giving them a way to get the water that they need.

Are you having a slug problem in your garden or yard? An easy fix for this issue is to simply place a pie plate of stale beer around the garden. The slugs love this and will crawl in and drown in the stale beer. This is an easy and cheap fix to a pesky slug problem.

Compare exterminator costs. There are different factors that go into different estimates, so find out what they are. You want to make sure that the person you hire can get rid of these pests for good. However, sometimes that will cost a little more. Do your research before hiring someone.

Fleas are notoriously hard to rid your home of, however, there are quite a few things that are able to help you if you wish to rid yourself of them. Start by vacuuming them every day and then using a flea spray. Always toss out your vacuum bag once you are finished cleaning your living space.

Make your home less inviting to scorpions. Ensure that all of your plants, trees, and shrubs are not touching the sides of your home, which would give the scorpions a point of access into your home. Also keep your lawn adequately mowed and keep piles of wood and brush small.

Instead of putting the garbage that you have during the week in a bag, use a sealed container instead. This will help to lock in the stale food that you have, so it will not send off an odor and attract pests. Try to purchase large enough containers to store the amount of garbage per week in your home.

Always check the labels of the pesticides you buy. It is not true that using more product will do a better job. In many cases, using a larger amount will pose heath risks to those in the area.

Use the tips from this article to gain back control of your house. These pests are annoying and they need to be eliminated. With these tips, you are better armed to defend yourself. Keep these tips in mind to defend your home against pests.