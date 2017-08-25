Insect Control Tips That Will Actually Assist You Out

Creepy, crawly, and disgusting are just a few words that people use to describe insects. These annoying pests enter our homes when we least expect it, and start making a home for themselves. When this happens, it's time to use some pest control, which you can do with the following tips.

If you have a brown recluse spider issue, try catching them using sticky traps. This particular species of poisonous spider likes to make its nest in very deep parts of your home, which means killing them with chemicals is problematic. They do need to come out in the night to look for something to eat. Key areas for placing traps are behind furniture and on walls.

Keep your home as clean as possible. Even though this will not keep pests away, you at least will not be giving them an incentive to stick around. Many pests can smell food from a good distance away. If you want to do whatever you can to reduce your pest problem you should be diligent in keeping your house tidy.

An easy way to control pests around your home is to always put food in air tight containers. Bugs are attracted all kinds of human food. When you reduce the access to this food by placing in air tight containers, you will reduce the chances of having a pest control problem.

If you see damaged wood in your home, look at it closely for what kind of damage it is. If you see that the soft parts of the wood are gone but that the annual rings are intact, you likely have termites. Other forms of damage would be from other forms of insects.

Mice make campers or trailers their homes quite often. There are natural repellents which are very effective at discouraging the unwanted guests. You can get nicely scented sachets of repellent that you will like, but mice will hate them.

Is your home swarming with ants? Mix some sugar and some borax together. While they are attracted to the sugar, they will be killed by the borax. A quart jar containing a cup of sugar and a cup of borax will work. Poke holes in the jar lid, and sprinkle the content along your house's basboards and foundation.

Insects such as silverfish are usually attracted by the humidity in your home. Damp places help silverfish thrive in your home environment. Give these pests a run for their money by dehumidifying your home. Make them learn an extra lesson by fixing leaky pipes and using proper ventilation in all areas of your home.

Vacuum your carpet often if you are having a flea problem. Fleas will begin to live in your carpet if there is not enough room for them on your pets. To help to keep their population low you should vacuum your floors a couple times a day and dispose of the bag immediately.

Make sure that there is proper ventilation in all areas of your home and also the attic. This is important as pests will feast on low quality air, which can be caused by poor ventilation. Make sure that your vents are working efficiently and get them checked frequently throughout the year.

Increase the frequency that you take the garbage out during the course of the year. Sometimes, you may not take the garbage out enough, which can cause odors that can attract pests. Instead of bringing the garbage out once per week, you can take it out once every two or three days.

Your outdoor lights will attract pests. Move the outdoor lights away from your home's entrances. Orange and yellow lights attract fewer bugs than traditional incandescent bulbs.

Always check the labels of the pesticides you buy. It is not true that using more product will do a better job. In many cases, using a larger amount will pose heath risks to those in the area.

Hopefully you have discovered some very useful information in this article; pest control is a menacing issue no home owner or apartment dweller should have to put up with. Use the tips listed here or consult a professional if necessary. Reclaim your home by finding a permanent solution to pest problems now.