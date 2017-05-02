Are Pests Bugging You? You Need To Read This!

Finding out you have pests is troubling. Then, when you think about the problem, you may have no idea where to start. Fortunately, the information presented here will give you a good start. Continue reading to learn about eliminating pests from the home.

Plug holes that mice or other pests can enter with steel wool. This metal is too strong for their teeth. Any opening larger than a half inch should be stuffed. This sort of critter is able to get through very small holes.

If you want to get rid of the ants around your house, sprinkle some borax powder near your home. This will help to poison the ants so that they are stopped in their tracks and cannot come back. This will help to temporarily eliminate the ant problem during certain seasons of the year.

Know what pest you are dealing with. You can't combat what you don't understand. Not every pest control method works for every type of bug. You need to choose the right weapon to face your foe. So do your research. Search the internet for bugs that look like your pest, and see what types of methods work best.

If you are dealing with a stink bug invasion, try to minimize your use of outdoor lights. These pests are drawn to the brightness, so they will move closer to your house when the lights are on, giving them more opportunities to find their way in. Furthermore, draw your blinds in the evening so the light from inside your home does not attract them.

When the weather gets cool in the fall, outdoor pests will seek out your home as a source of warmth. Specifically bedbugs, bats and mice all will try to get into your home during the colder months. Make sure the exterior of your home is sealed so these pests can't get inside.

Mice enjoy eating grains and cereal. This is something you have to make sure you don't leave lying around in your kitchen. Mice will sink their teeth into almost anything! If having mice in the home is common for you, remove the food supply and place them in high cabinets and use sealed containers. They have a fantastic sense of smell, so don't underestimate these little critters.

If your pest problem is noisy crickets, then your answer is as easy as duct tape. Cut off a strip and lay it with the adhesive side facing up. Place in on the floor or ground near where you hear the crickets. It will attract them, and they will get stuck on it.

Don't rule out your pets as sources of pest problems. Bathe them regularly to take care of visitors hitching a ride from outside. In addition, know that pet food and water can attract ants sometimes. Clean up messes and bowls regularly. Furthermore, make sure that you store pet food in sealed containers.

Termites can be a major problem for any homeowner; they can eat away at your house. One way to prevent them from getting in is by using sealant in your basement. This is a prime spot for them to enter. The best part is that sealant is not expensive and is easy to put on yourself.

Try sprinkling borax around your home to keep insects out. Borax is a chemical that can dry insects out internally, thus killing them. The great thing is that it is not harmful to humans or pets in small amounts. If you are sick of insects in your home give this trick a try.

Have ants? Use lemons. Ants dislike the scent of lemons. Therefore, start using lemon-scented products, or actual lemons, to get rid of them. Try pouring lemon-scented oil along the perimeters of the rooms in your home. Use lemon-scented products to wipe up in the kitchen. You will soon notice that ants avoid you.

Inspect the outside of your home for any cracks in the screens, walls, windows, and doors. Seal all of these cracks to help eliminate pests. When the pests can't get inside, then the battle is halfway won. Install new thresholds on your doors, fix holes in screens, and repair weather stripping on your windows for best results.

While squirrels are cute, they can do a lot of damage if they get into the attic area of a home. Many times they chew through electrical wires, creating a fire hazard. Make sure any areas where cables or electrical wire enter the home is protected so they cannot chew a larger hole and gain access to the interior.

When you have a flea infestation, it's best to vacuum everything and anything. Start with carpets and rugs, then vacuum chairs and couches, and then your mattresses, too. Once you're done, throw out the bag immediately. If you have a canister vacuum, empty the canister outside into a plastic bag.

If you live in an apartment, condo, or any other multi-unit building, make sure your pest control methods aren't negatively affecting neighbors. Also make sure that your neighbors ensure that their apartments aren't infested as well. Sometimes the entire apartment or condo building is infested and measures must be taken beyond your unit.

Read the labels and directions of any pest-control products you use thoroughly. More is not always better. Misapplication or overuse of certain products can be dangerous to the occupants of your home. In some cases, it is even illegal and can result in fines or jail time behind bars.

These tips should help you eliminate common pests. As you've just seen, you are clearly not alone with your pest problem! Regardless of your location, you are sure to have a few pests around. This information is a great way to get rid of them once and for all.