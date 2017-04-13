Home Enhancement Concepts And Tricks For You

When you make improvements to your home you are not only creating beautiful upgrades to your home's environment, but you are also increasing its overall when and if you decide to sell in the future. If you will follow these tips, you can make valuable and cost-efficient enhancements to your home.

When renovating your kitchen, avoid tiled counters. Tiled countertops are less sanitary than granite or mock-stone countertops, because food and other contaminants can build up in the spaces between the tiles. Tile countertops can also crack or even shatter if a heavy dish is dropped onto them, unlike countertops made of more modern materials.

Use shelf brackets to silence your squeaky stairs. Metal shelf brackets can have a multitude of uses. One use is to attach them underneath stairs to stop them from squeaking. Use a drill to quickly screw them into place. Be careful not to allow the screws to protrude through the steps!

One great way to make the inside of your home sparkle is to put new molding in. New molding helps create a fresh sense in your living space. You can purchase special molding with beautiful carvings on them to add a unique touch of elegance and style to your home.

One way to save money and energy is to buy a programmable thermostat if you don't already have one. A programmable thermostat will allow you to specify what temperature you want your house to be at any given time or day throughout the week, even when you are away from home.

Consider installing a water filtration system in your kitchen. Think of the money you spend on bottled water; that money can go back into your pocket with the installation of a quality filtration system. They are a relatively inexpensive improvement to make and will add a great selling point to your home when you sell.

Keep your closet free of clutter by organizing your shoes. Keep boots and shoes that you don't wear often in a large plastic box, or in the original boxes you got when you purchased them. Only leave out the shoes that you wear at least twice a week. Doing this will allow your closet space to be organized, and your shoes to be neatly displayed.

You can give your kitchen an old fashioned look by shopping for old tins. Flea markets and thrift shops are full of vintage coffee, tea and candy tins that make great little storage spaces for your items. Use them to hide your utensils, cookies, flour or sugar. Attach little handmade labels to the top labeling what each one contains.

Even if you don't use your fireplace much, it's important to get your chimney inspected and cleaned regularly by a professional. Burning wood can cause creosote to accumulate, and that could lead to a chimney fire. Avoid burning pitchy wood like pine to help keep creosote under control after a cleaning.

Remodel your closet by using closet organizer kits. These kits are designed to maximize usable space in your closet. A basic kit usually comes with a closet rod and enough components to give you multiple shelves that you can adjust. Additional components can be purchased to customize your closet even more. This is a great way to add storage space in your home without a major remodel.

If you are hiring someone to perform your home improvement work, never pay more than 10% down or $1000, whichever sum is less. Legally, a contractor is not able to accept more than this figure. If he asks for additional funds, it is a sign that the person you hired may not be very reputable.

If you live in an older home with a wooden floor that is beyond sanding and staining, add a few coats of oil-based paint over the planks. Choose a paint that is intended for outdoor use on decks or porches; this ensures that it will be able to withstand the occasional wet spill and light traffic. It can also hold you over until you have the resources to replace the floor altogether.

When you are going to hire a contractor to complete a home improvement project, remember that the contractor's reputation is more important than what they are going to charge you. Any contractor who vastly underbids a job and has a bad reputation is not the best choice. You will notice that it will not be long before you are going to have to repair some of the work that was done. In addition to repair costs, a poorly done project can also create a dangerous environment in your home. Choose a trustworthy contractor.

Make your real estate remodeling activities more green to save money. You can have substantial long term savings within your investment when you choose environmentally safe materials and appliances. There are many items, from paint to building materials, that will have a much better, and longer-lasting, impact on everyone's future.

While it is always nice to have a larger home with more than enough room, it is not a good idea to buy a house that has much more space than you really need. You will only end up paying a lot of money on heating costs for space you do not even use.

So there you have it, several simple and inexpensive tasks that will improve the value and quality of your home. Tackle one or two at a time, make them a weekend project, and enjoy the fruits of your labor. Follow the tips we have provided and you'll be on your way to improving your home like the pros.